Home Nation

Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates Limited to deposit Rs 1,000 crore to refund home buyers

The liquidation proceedings against Jaypee Infratech limited (JIL), a subsidiary of holding company JAL, shall remain stayed, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today asked realty firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) to deposit an additional Rs 1,000 crore with its Registry by June 15 for ensuring refund of money to the hassled home buyers.

On submission of this amount, the liquidation proceedings against Jaypee Infratech limited (JIL), a subsidiary of holding company JAL, shall remain stayed, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said if there was any default in depositing the money by June 15, the statutory proceedings against JIL, a firm which has been facing insolvency proceedings, shall proceed.

The apex court had earlier directed JAL to deposit Rs 2,000 crore with the apex court Registry.

So far, the real estate firm has deposited Rs 750 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Jaiprakash Associates Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Loktantrik Janata Dal with Sharad Yadav as mentor to be formally launched on May 18

Jodhpur Court to hear Salman Khan's Arms Act, blackbuck poaching cases on July 17

BSF foils infiltration bid along International Border in Samba ahead of PM Modi's J-K visit

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls