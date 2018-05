By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the Varanasi flyover collapse incident.

He also announced Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured in the incident, an official statement said.

A portion of a flyover being built by a state-run corporation collapsed on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi yesterday, killing at least 18 people as it crushed a mini bus, cars and two-wheelers.

Modi represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.