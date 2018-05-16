Will maintain status quo on Yamuna river water supply till May 21: Haryana to Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government today told the Supreme Court that it would maintain status quo on supply of Yamuna river water to Delhi till May 21.

The apex court also asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to request Haryana for the maintenance of status quo on water supply and directed Haryana to take an independent decision on the matter.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Navin Sinha said the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) should deal with the issue and it would be appropriate if the Delhi government approaches the Board.

The Delhi government withdrew the plea filed by the DJB in the apex court and said it would approach the Board immediately for release and continuation of drinking water supply from Haryana.

The bench observed, "We expect the Board to meet and sort out the matter amicably between Delhi and Haryana."

UYRB was set up by the Centre in 1995.

One of its main functions was to regulate and supply water from all storage sites and barrages till the Okhla barrage in Delhi, in accordance with the agreements between the governments of the six basin states of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the DJB, which has alleged that Haryana had reduced by one-third the supply of Yamuna water to the national capital, leading to a grave water crisis.