Centre changes rule to give longer tenure to J-K Chief Secretary

Till the new rule came into force, the state Chief Secretary superannuated on attaining the age of 60.

NEW DELHI: The Centre has amended a rule to provide a longer tenure to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, a move that may allow a further extension to incumbent B B Vyas.

With regard to others states, a Chief Secretary may get an extension in service, beyond the superannuating age, for a period not exceeding six months.

The retirement age of a Chief Secretary varies in the states.

According to the new rule made by the Ministry of Personnel yesterday, an officer holding the post of Chief Secretary in Jammu and Kashmir may be given an extension of service, under exceptional circumstances, for a period beyond six months.

But the total term of the state Chief Secretary shall not exceed three years or up to the age of 62, it said.

The amendment may allow Vyas, who was due to superannuate in November last year but was given two extensions of three months each till this month-end, to remain the chief secretary till November next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit all the three regions of the state-- Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh -- on May 19.

