Congress workers demonstrate at Rajghat against 'murder' of democracy in Karnataka

Scores of Congress workers led by the party's Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken staged a demonstration at the Rajghat here today, alleging "murder of democracy" by the BJP in Karnataka.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Photo | Twitter/Ajay Maken

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of Congress workers led by the party's Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken staged a demonstration at the Rajghat here today, alleging "murder of democracy" by the BJP in Karnataka.

The BJP with only 104 MLAs has got its chief minister sworn-in in the state, while the Congress and JD(S) having a majority of 118 MLAs have been denied the chance to form the government which is a "murder" of democracy by the saffron party, Maken said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have forgotten that there is democracy in our country. They are acting like autocrats by misusing power and money to gain more power," he said.

Congress workers will come out on the streets to protect democracy and also to make people aware about the move by the BJP to overturn all constitutional norms and democratic values to hoist itself in power in Karnataka, he said.

Senior Congress leader P C Chacko was among those present.

BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan amid loud cheering by his supporters.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath alone, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in.

Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House, eight short of the magic figure of 112.

The Congress and the JD(S) had joined hands after the election and staked claim to form the government.

