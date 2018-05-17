Home Nation

Cyclone Sagar: IMD issues advisory to 5 states, Lakshadweep

Cyclone Sagar is very likely to intensify further slightly during the next 12 hours and continue to move westwards for some more time and then move west-southwestwards thereafter.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

AND THE RAIN GOD FINALLY ANSWERED!Dark clouds loomed over Kochi, promising a heavy shower and it did deliver, providing respite from the heat. (Ratheesh Sundaram | EPS)

Representational image. (Ratheesh Sundaram | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department today issued an advisory to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and the Lakshadweep archipelago over cyclonic storm 'Sagar'.

The cyclonic storm lay centered over the Gulf of Aden, about 390 km east-northeast of Yemen's Aden city and 560 km west-northwest of Socotra Islands.

It is very likely to intensify further slightly during the next 12 hours and continue to move westwards for some more time and then move west-southwestwards thereafter, the advisory said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.

Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kilometers per hour gusting to 90 kmph are very likely around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

Sea condition will be high around the system centre covering Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclonic storm Gulf of Aden Cyclone Sagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Parts of Aurangabad remain shut to protest riot accused Lachchu Pahelwan's arrest

Congress condemns use of force against Palestinian protesters

Efforts on to secure release of seven abducted Indians in Afghanistan

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018