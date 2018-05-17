Efforts on to secure release of seven abducted Indians in Afghanistan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is in touch with Afghan authorities to secure the release of seven Indian engineers who were abducted in the restive northern Baghlan province of the war-torn country last week, sources said.

They said serious efforts are on to rescue the Indians.

The engineers were abducted by Taliban militants from near the Cheshma-e-Sher area in Baghlan on May 6.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a telephonic conversation with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani last week during which she had sought all possible help of Kabul in securing the release the Indians.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval too had a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar on the issue.

The Indian engineers of KEC International, an RPG group company, were working on a project for construction of a power sub-station in the country.

India has been carrying out reconstruction activities in the war-torn country.

It has already provided at least USD 2 billion aid to Afghanistan.