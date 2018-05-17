Home Nation

Fake encounters: NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh police, government

Prashant Bhushan, counsel for the affected families, pleaded for strict action against the police officials allegedly responsible for fake encounters.

Published: 17th May 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After allegations of fake encounters against the Uttar Pradesh police, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the UP chief secretary and the police chief.
The human rights body has constituted a five-member team to investigate 17 cases and directed it to submit the status report of the cases within six weeks.

The NHRC took the action after a complaint was lodged by the familes of the victims killed in the alleged fake encounters. The 17 cases were mentioned in the complaint made by advocate Prashant Bhushan and members of ‘NGO’ Citizen Against Crime.As per the notices, the Commission states “documents prima-facie show that there may be chances of failure on the part of the state to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Apex Court and the Commission, and that police exceeded the jurisdiction at the time of alleged encounter killings.”

Prashant Bhushan, counsel for the affected families, pleaded for strict action against the police officials allegedly responsible for fake encounters. “We applaud the Commission for considering the urgency of the matter and constituting an investigating team of five members, to conduct an in-depth fact-finding enquiry of the 17 cases mentioned in the complaints, record the statements of the affected families and carry out other necessary examination relating to the alleged incident of encounter deaths, and submit a report within four weeks,” Bhushan said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh police NHRC fake encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire: Peace gets a chance with Ramzan ‘truce’

EVM, Voting

Law panel, EC discuss Model Code of Conduct impact

Target 2019: Month-wise plans issued to 16 zones by railways board

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls