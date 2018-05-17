Home Nation

Oil thrown on Manohar Lal Khattar’s face in Hisar while visiting a temple

Police sources said that Khattar was about to feed the cows at the temple in the town when a youth raised slogans and immediately threw oil on his face.

Published: 17th May 2018 07:51 PM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A youth today threw oil on the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to a temple in Hisar just before a road show.

Police sources said that Khattar was about to feed the cows at the temple in the town when a youth raised slogans and immediately threw oil on his face. He is alleged to be an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) activist who splashed ink on

Khattar’s face but the INLD denied that he belonged to their party. He was overpowered by the CM’s security staff immediately as chaos prevailed after the incident. The incident exposed the breach in CM’s security.

"The police is now questioning the youth who  was identified as 26-year old Parveen of Jakhod Khera village near Hisar. He is believed to a mentally retarded,’’ said a police official.

Inspector General of Police, Hisar Range, Sanjay Kumar said,`` the youth has been rounded up and we are now questioning him  to know his motive to throw the oil of CM.’’ 
Khattar has a  tight security cover and last year in  November, even journalists had been instructed to maintain distance from the CM as then the Sonipat District Administration had issued a notification asking journalists and camerapersons not to bring their microphones and cameras too close to Khattar.

