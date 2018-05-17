Home Nation

Opposition determined to organise national movement to defend democracy: Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties are determined to organise a major movement across the country in defence of democracy, if parliamentary democratic norms are not followed in Karnataka, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today.

Parties such as the Congress, JD(S), the Left, and other regional ones, who are in touch with each other, are likely to meet either in Bengaluru or Delhi to chalk out their plan for the movement, opposition sources said.

BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court which refused to stay his swearing-in.

The apex court however made it clear that the swearing-in and the government formation in the state would be subject to the final outcome of the case before it.

The bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, posted the matter for further hearing tomorrow morning and ordered placing before it the letter of support from MLAs presented by the BJP to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala while staking claim to form the government.

"We would decide (on future course of action) after the court's verdict. All opposition parties are determined to make this a major national issue in defence of democracy if blatant violation of our constitution continues and parliamentary democratic norms are not maintained," Yechury said.

According to the opposition sources, who are in touch with JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, efforts are been made by all opposition parties to organise protest marches across the country to corner the BJP.

"I think every other secular democratic opposition party are opposing the way BJP has been invited to form the government in Karnataka and how the governor has given them 15 days to prove majority (in the Assembly). Even if they do not have the number, time is been given to them for horse-trading. Even some of the BJP's allies like the Shiv Sena are also opposing it," a senior opposition leader said.

The Congress had yesterday termed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution".

Responding to the accusation, Shah, in a tweet today, said, "The 'Murder of Democracy' happens the minute a desperate Congress made an 'opportunist' offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka's welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!".

