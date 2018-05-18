Home Nation

20,000 villages of Maharashtra to be free of drought by next year, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also participated in "Shramadaan" along with the villagers and also spoke to villagers to get information on water conservation work.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that 20,000 villages in the state would be 'drought free' by next year. 

"Under the JalYuktaShivar program (JYS) 11,000 villages had been made drought free till last year. This year 6,000 more villages will add to this number," Fadnavis said after reviewing water conservation work in Avandhi and Bagalwadi villages of Jat tehsil in Sangli district of Western Maharashtra on Friday.

"People's participation had been instrumental in the success in making these many villages drought free," Fadnavis added.

"No scheme or program becomes successful unless and until it adopts the form of people's movement. Hence, we opened up the JYS to public. It got necessary support from the 'Water Cup' contest of Amir Khan's Pani Foundation. Thanks to the contest, people from thousands of villages in 75 taluka are single-mindedly working on conserving every drop of rainwater that the area around their villages get," Fadnavis said while giving the credit to the Pani foundation.

"The Jat tehsil had been known as a drought hit area for a long time. However, due to water conservation its dependence on water tankers has started coming down in past couple of years. This is a true example of people's power," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis also participated in "Shramadaan" along with the villagers and also spoke to villagers to get information on water conservation work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Delhi High Court sets aside EC decision disqualifying Madhya Pradesh minister

tax, graphic, income tax

Ongoing I-T raids might lead to hundreds of benami properties of rich and influential people in Bhopal

Despite TMC sweep, BJP strikes a chord among West Bengal’s Adivasis

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018