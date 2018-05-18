Delhi HC issues notice to Google, Facebook for revealing identity of rape victim

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites after their Indian subsidiaries informed the court that they are not concerned entity to reply to court's notice on disclosing the identity of Kathua victim.

The Court will again hear the matter on May 29.

Earlier the Delhi High Court had slapped a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs on each media house, who revealed the identity of the Kathua rape-case victim.

The court had further warned that anyone disclosing rape victim's identity can be imprisoned for six-month.

On April 13, the High Court had also issued a notice to various media houses for disclosing the identity of the rape victim.

The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.