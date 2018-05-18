Home Nation

Delhi High Court sets aside EC decision disqualifying Madhya Pradesh minister

The Delhi High Court said that there was no proof to show Narottam Mishra incurred expenses, directly or indirectly, on news articles favouring him.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (Express File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today set aside the Election Commission's (EC) decision to disqualify Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra on charges of paid news, saying there was no proof to show he incurred expenses, directly or indirectly, on news articles favouring him.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sunil Gaur allowed the plea of Mishra, the state Minister of Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, challenging the poll panel's June 23, 2017 decision disqualifying him.

The EC had also held him guilty of filing wrong accounts of election expenses relating to the articles and advertorials in the media during the 2008 assembly polls in the state.

The poll panel's order had come on a complaint by Congress leader Rajendra Bharti, who had contested against Mishra in the elections in which the BJP leader had won.

Mishra, who won from Datia Assembly constituency, had moved the Supreme Court on July 12 last year against the EC's decision, claiming there was delay in the proceedings and there was no evidence which showed he had authorised the paid news articles.

The apex court had transferred the matter to the Delhi High Court to be decided expeditiously before the July 17, 2017 presidential poll.

A single judge of the High Court had on July 14 last upheld the EC's decision.

Mishra's plea for an interim stay against the order to enable him vote in the presidential election, was declined by a division bench on July 16.

He had, thereafter, moved the apex court.

The top court on July 28, 2017 had kept the poll panel's decision in abeyance and requested the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear his appeal.

The BJP leader had contended before the high court that the EC's order disqualifying him pertained to an election in 2008 and his subsequent tenure from 2013 would remain unaffected.

The single judge bench had on July 14, 2017 said that according to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the disqualification of a candidate has to be from the date of the order.

While disqualifying him from contesting elections for three years, the poll panel had used some strong words against paid news, calling it a "cancerous menace" that was assuming "alarming proportions" in the electoral landscape.

The poll panel order had said that all the 42 news items that had appeared in five Hindi dailies were "extremely biased in favour of" Mishra.

It had said that its findings had also strengthened the conclusion that he had "knowingly participated or took advantage of the expenditure on such advertisements" that had appeared as news in the publications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
tax, graphic, income tax

Ongoing I-T raids might lead to hundreds of benami properties of rich and influential people in Bhopal

Despite TMC sweep, BJP strikes a chord among West Bengal’s Adivasis

I am Kalki Avatar, can't come to office, says government officer

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018