Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Kupwara

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces are engaged in a gun battle with militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said, in a first counter-militancy operation since the Centre announced a conditional suspension of operations during Ramzan.

The encounter broke out in Haphruda forests in Handwara area of Kupwara in north Kashmir, an Army official said.

He said the gun battle was underway when reports last came in and further details were awaited.

The Centre had on May 16 announced that security forces will not launch any operations in J and K during the holy month of Ramzan, but they reserve the right to retaliate if attacked.

Union Home Ministry officials had said that the move was not a concession to the extremists, but an effort to create an environment free of terror and violence during the holy month and there will be no lowering of guard.

They had said that the security forces, however, reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.