Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Five killed, 10 injured in Pakistani shelling

Police said the five, including Border Security Force constable Sitaram Upadhyay, were killed by the Pakistan Rangers in R.S. Pura, Arnia and Bishnah sectors.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Five people, including four civilians and a BSF trooper, were killed and 10 others injured on Friday in Pakistani shelling and firing on the international border in Jammu district, officials said.

Police said the five, including Border Security Force constable Sitaram Upadhyay, were killed by the Pakistan Rangers in R.S. Pura, Arnia and Bishnah sectors.

The civilian dead included a 45-year-old woman and three males.

"Ten others, including an assistant sub-inspector of BSF, have been injured and they are being treated in hospital," a police officer said.

He said that an evacuation of civilians from the affected areas was on because intermittent firing exchanges were going on between the Indian and Pakistani sides.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the killings at a time when the Indian government has announced a ceasefire in the state.

The Chief Minister tweeted: "Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain and worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month."

In another comment, she said: "Pakistan will have to reciprocate and contribute to efforts for lasting peace. Everyone must realise that violence is a zero sum game. My deepest condolences to families of the victims."

Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the international border in Jammu's R.S. Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors beginning at 1 a.m. on Friday, sources in the BSF said.

"Constable Sitaram Upadhyay posted at the Jabowal border outpost was injured. He was being shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries en route," a BSF officer said.

"An assistant sub-inspector also sustained splinter injuries in the Pakistani shelling on the Pittal border outpost," the officer said.

The BSF retaliated strongly and effectively at all these places.

The police said bullet-proof vehicles were being used to evacuate civilians from areas close to the border.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan continued for the third consecutive day on Friday. During the last two days, the Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire in Kathua and Samba districts.

The escalation of tensions on the international border in the state comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his two-day visit to the state on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Border BSF Pakistan firing Jammu Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BJP defends KG Bopaiah's appointment as Protem Speaker

Supreme Court provides four-step instructions for floor test in Karnataka

Laughter in courtroom as judge tells a witty joke on Karnataka crisis

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018