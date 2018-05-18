Karnataka political tussle: Supreme Court orders floor test at 4 PM tomorrow

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to all speculations, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the floor test to be conducted tomorrow in the legislative assembly of Karnataka at 4 pm.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had given B S Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority.

The BJP is eight members short of the 112-majority mark in Karnataka, but was invited by the Governor instead of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine, which has 116 members.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine against the decision of Karnataka Governor to invite the BJP to form the government in the State.

A three judge bench of Justices A K Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and S A Bobde said, “All MLAs to take oath before 4 pm and at 4 pm floor test will be held in accordance with the rules of house.”

The court also directed the DGP to take all measures to keep things under control outside the Assembly to ensure a smooth floor test inside the House.

After oath is taken a protem speaker will be appointed. The present Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is directed to not take any major policy decisions.

The court also turned down Attorney General K K Venugopal's suggestion of secret ballot.

The bench also bars Governor or the present government to nominate any MLA from Anglo-indian community till floor test is over.

The court slated the hearing after summer vacations of the court to decide whether Governor's decision was right in the case or not.