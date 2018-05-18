Home Nation

Karnataka political tussle: Supreme Court orders floor test at 4 PM tomorrow

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine against the decision of Karnataka Governor to invite the BJP to form the government in the State.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to all speculations, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the floor test to be conducted tomorrow in the legislative assembly of Karnataka at 4 pm.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had given B S Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority.

The BJP is eight members short of the 112-majority mark in Karnataka, but was invited by the Governor instead of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine, which has 116 members.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine against the decision of Karnataka Governor to invite the BJP to form the government in the State.

A three judge bench of Justices A K Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and S A Bobde said, “All MLAs to take oath before 4 pm and at 4 pm floor test will be held in accordance with the rules of house.”

The court also directed the DGP to take all measures to keep things under control outside the Assembly to ensure a smooth floor test inside the House.

After oath is taken a protem speaker will be appointed. The present Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is directed to not take any major policy decisions.

The court also turned down Attorney General K K Venugopal's suggestion of secret ballot.

The bench also bars Governor or the present government to nominate any MLA from Anglo-indian community till floor test is over.

The court slated the hearing after summer vacations of the court to decide whether Governor's decision was right in the case or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme court Karnataka assembly floor test tomorrow BS Yedyurappa Karnataka Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Woman BJP candidate commits suicide after losing to her TMC kin in West Bengal Panchayat polls

Naga People's Front demands single largest party form government in Nagaland like Karnataka

Congress flag

After Karnataka decision, Congress to meet Goa Governor to stake claim to form government

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018