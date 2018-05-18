Home Nation

Rajasthan served NHRC notice over alleged brutalities against Dalits

The right's panel took suo moto cognizance of media reports alleging that several Dalits, falsely implicated in criminal cases, were jailed with no provision of bail even after six weeks of confinemen

Published: 18th May 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over alleged police brutality against Dalits in the wake of the April 2 nationwide shutdown, a spokesperson said today.

The right's panel took suo moto cognizance of media reports alleging that several Dalits, falsely implicated in criminal cases, were jailed with no provision of bail even after six weeks of confinement.

Several incidents of abuse of power by the police on women and children were reported from the state, the panel said.

Citing media reports, the commission said a CRPF jawan, posted in Srinagar, who had come to attend to his sick mother, was allegedly dragged out of his house by the police on April 2.

He was severely beaten up and implicated in a false case in which he has been languishing in jail for almost a month now.

His plea for grant of bail has been rejected by the court, the NHRC statement said.

Reportedly, on the same day, the police personnel allegedly forced their way into the house of a government school teacher and beat him up, it added.

As per the reports, hundreds of other Dalits are also languishing in jails.

Seeking the Rajasthan chief secretary's reply within six weeks, the NHRC said the allegations of illegal arrest, physical torture and implication of people in false criminal cases raised serious issues of violation of human rights and were a matter of concern, the NHRC said.

The commission also sought the state government's response on the action taken against the culprits, it said.

The April 2 shutdown by Dalit groups to protest against alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, by a Supreme Court verdict led to violence and arson in different parts of the country, including Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
human rights violation violence against dalits NHRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Delhi High Court sets aside EC decision disqualifying Madhya Pradesh minister

tax, graphic, income tax

Ongoing I-T raids might lead to hundreds of benami properties of rich and influential people in Bhopal

Despite TMC sweep, BJP strikes a chord among West Bengal’s Adivasis

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018