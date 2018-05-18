UP Congress holds dharna over Karnataka issue; Gives memo to Governor

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday held a state-wide protest over the illegal way Karnataka Governor Vajhubhai Vala administered oath to B S Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister and demanded immediate sacking of the BJP government there.

The main protest was held in Lucknow at the GPO when Congress leaders and workers led by state president Raj Babbar along with Pramod Tiwari and Sanjay Singh sat on dharna over the undemocratic attitude of the Karnataka Governor.

However, Mr Babbar has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court giving just a day's time to Yeddyurappa to seek vote of confidence at the floor of the Assembly.

"It would have been better if the SC had sacked the BJP government there which was made breaking all democratic norms," he said.

Later the Congress leaders gave a memorandum to UP Governor Ram Naik.

Similarly, protests were also held at different district headquarters of the state too.

On Thursday too, Congress leader burnt the effigy of BJP president Amit Shah and held a big demonstration in the state capital.