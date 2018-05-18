Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Nine pilgrims killed on way to Purnagiri Temple

The devotees were coming to the hilltop temple barefoot from their home as a gesture of gratitude to the goddess for fulfilling their wishes.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: Nine devotees were killed and 12 injured when a speeding dumper rammed into a group of pilgrims on a trek to the Purnagiri Temple in neighbouring Champawat district early today, an official said.

The pilgrims hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh were on way to the Purnagiri Temple on foot when they were knocked down by the dumper at around 5 AM at Bichai, SDM, Tanakpur, Anil Chanyal said.

Four of the injured are in a serious condition, he said.

"Those seriously injured have been referred to Khatima hospital while the rest of the injured are being treated at Tanakpur Hospital, " the SDM said.

The deceased were identified as Vir Singh (18), Sonu (8), Vishal (17,) Ram Kumar (16), Deendayal (35), Babu (12), Kesher Singh (16), Ramswaroop (40) and Sohan (40), all residents of Baheri in Bareilly district of UP, he said.

The devotees were coming to the hilltop temple barefoot from their home as a gesture of gratitude to the goddess for fulfilling their wishes.

A search has been launched to nab the driver of the dumper who fled the spot.

The dumper is registered in Khatima.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand road accident Purnagiri Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Woman BJP candidate commits suicide after losing to her TMC kin in West Bengal Panchayat polls

Naga People's Front demands single largest party form government in Nagaland like Karnataka

Congress flag

After Karnataka decision, Congress to meet Goa Governor to stake claim to form government

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018