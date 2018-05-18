Home Nation

Woman BJP candidate commits suicide after losing to her TMC kin in West Bengal Panchayat polls

After the result was out on Thursday BJP candidate Sadhana Samanta had looked depressed and went unnoticed for few hours.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

DIAMOND HARBOUR: BJP candidate Sadhana Samanta has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after an electoral defeat to her kin and rival Trinamool Congress nominee in Panchayat election in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, police and bereaved family members said today.

Twenty-seven-year-old housewife Sadhana Samanta lost to her auntie Sujata Samanta (from in-laws) at gram panchayat poll of 54 booth under Patharpratima segment.

When the family members found her she was unconscious and was taken to a local primary health centre Gudamthura.

When her health condition deteriorated she was taken to the Diamond Harbour hospital where she breathed her last last night.

