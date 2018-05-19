Beginning of the end for 'Modi regime': Manipur Congress

By PTI

IMPHAL: Reacting to the failure of BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa of Karnataka to prove majority on the floor of Assembly today, Congress in Manipur today said it was beginning of the end of "Modi regime."

The president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) T N Haokip commented "This is the beginning of the end of Modi regime ".

"Today Yeddyurappa is the victim. We are not blaming Yeddyurappa. The two big bosses are there in Delhi, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They asserted their influences unduly to the Governor of Karnataka. How strange and funny? Yeddyurappa was seeking a week's time to prove majority of his government but the Governor had granted 15 days time for floor test," Haokip, MLA, said.

"The Supreme Court is there to watch and to safeguard the Constitution of India. The problem with Modi regime is that he is authoritarian," the Manipur Congress chief said.

In Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya and Nagaland the agents of the central government had denied single-largest parties to form governments and they made a sudden "U" turn saying that the single-largest party should form the government in Karnataka, he added.

The Congress in Manipur had yesterday met acting Governor Jagdish Mukhi and staked claim to form the government just as in Karnataka.

The Congress in Manipur had bagged 28 seats in the 60-member House in the 2017 Assembly polls and emerged as the single-largest party.

The BJP, which secured 21 seats, had joined hands with regional parties and Governor Najma Heptulla had invited the coalition to form the government.