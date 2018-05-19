Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Vice-Prez graces university convocation

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu graced the convocation ceremony of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication on Wednesday. Naidu said Vande Mataram shouldn’t be a mere lip service. Instead, he said, it must come from within with a determination to fulfill his or her duties as a citizen of the country. “One cannot be patriotic just by raising Vande Matram slogan,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that subjects are not taught in vernacular languages. For this, parents are equally responsible. They must ensure that their kids know their mother tongue well.”

Woman found dead, husband held

Residents of Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area got a shocker on Thursday as the body of a 35-year-old woman was found in an empty room on the ground floor of a house. The body was later identified as that of a 35-year-old woman labourer, who resided on rent with her husband. The victim hailed from Sehore district, the home district of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The police zeroed in on the woman’s husband. Later, he admitted to the police to have brutally murdered his wife suspecting her character. Probe revealed the victim was his fourth wife and his third wife too had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago. The man was arrested and booked for murder.

MP to be ODF state by October 2: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced recently that Madhya Pradesh would be declared open defecation-free (ODF) by October 2, much ahead of the 2019 deadline. “PM Narendra Modi took a historic initiative by announcing Swachchata Abhiyan across the country. We’ve pledged to declare the state as ODF by October 2 this year only against the 2019 deadline,” Chouhan said, addressing a state-level Swachchata Abhiyan award ceremony in Bhopal. Former MP CM and Union Minister for Drinking Water and Cleanliness Uma Bharti was present at the event.

Language hurdle for cops

An alleged sex racket was busted in Bhopal’s Nishatpura area recently with the arrest of 11 people, including two African women. But the main problem faced by the investigators after the arrest was that none of the available cops were able to talk to the two African women in fluent English. According to Nishatpura cops, it wasn’t that the cops didn’t know English. “Most of us know basic English, but the accent of the two women was difficult to understand,” said a cop. Later a senior police officer, the newly transferred IPS officer Sanjay Sahu (ASP-Zone IV), turned a savior.

Karate players do India proud

Three Karate players from Madhya Pradesh Academy have brought laurels to the country by winning silver medal at the Asian Championship in Okinawa-Japan. Defeating Sri Lanka in the team category, Gargi Singh Parihar, Saloni Patidar and Vandana Yadav won silver. Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the trio. “This medal is a proof of that and more medals will come soon in other events,” she said.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com