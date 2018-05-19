Home Nation

Bhopal diary

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu graced the convocation ceremony of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication on Wednesday.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Vice-Prez graces university convocation
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu graced the convocation ceremony of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication on Wednesday. Naidu said Vande Mataram shouldn’t be a mere lip service. Instead, he said, it must come from within with a determination to fulfill his or her duties as a citizen of the country. “One cannot be patriotic just by raising Vande Matram slogan,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that subjects are not taught in vernacular languages. For this, parents are equally responsible. They must ensure that their kids know their mother tongue well.”

Woman found dead, husband held
Residents of Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area got a shocker on Thursday as the body of a 35-year-old woman was found in an empty room on the ground floor of a house. The body was later identified as that of a 35-year-old woman labourer, who resided on rent with her husband. The victim hailed from Sehore district, the home district of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The police zeroed in on the woman’s husband. Later, he admitted to the police to have brutally murdered his wife suspecting her character. Probe revealed the victim was his fourth wife and his third wife too had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago. The man was  arrested and booked for murder.

MP to be ODF state by October 2: CM
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced recently that Madhya Pradesh would be declared open defecation-free (ODF) by October 2, much ahead of the 2019 deadline. “PM Narendra Modi took a historic initiative by announcing Swachchata Abhiyan across the country. We’ve pledged to declare the state as ODF by October 2 this year only against the 2019 deadline,” Chouhan said, addressing a state-level Swachchata Abhiyan award ceremony in Bhopal. Former MP CM and Union Minister for Drinking Water and Cleanliness Uma Bharti was present at the event.

Language hurdle for cops
An alleged sex racket was busted in Bhopal’s Nishatpura area recently with the arrest of 11 people, including two African women. But the main problem faced by the investigators after the arrest was that none of the available cops were able to talk to the two African women in fluent English. According to Nishatpura cops, it wasn’t that the cops didn’t know English. “Most of us know basic English, but the accent of the two women was difficult to understand,” said a cop. Later a senior police officer, the newly transferred IPS officer Sanjay Sahu (ASP-Zone IV), turned a savior.

Karate players do India proud
Three Karate players from Madhya Pradesh Academy have brought laurels to the country by winning silver medal at the Asian Championship in Okinawa-Japan. Defeating Sri Lanka in the team category, Gargi Singh Parihar, Saloni Patidar and Vandana Yadav won silver. Sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the trio. “This medal is a proof of that and more medals will come soon in other events,” she said.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
pm_modi_-_karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir: Security on high alert ahead of PM Modi's visit

States asked to prepare better for disasters

Civic bodies must now care for, tag cattle, stray dogs

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018