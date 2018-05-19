Home Nation

No decision on alliance in Madhya Pradesh yet: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said his party hadn't yet decided about forming alliance with any party for the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 19th May 2018

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

By PTI

CHHATARPUR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said his party hadn't yet decided about forming alliance with any party for the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Replying to a question at a press conference at Khajuraho, Yadav said no decision had been taken about an alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due by year-end.

Talking about the fall of Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka, Yadav said it was the Supreme Court which saved democracy, as the BJP was indulging in horse-trading.

There was an anti-BJP atmosphere across the country, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed.

Yadav also said that following the developments in Karnataka, the BJP governments in other states which have come to power in a similar fashion (without having a majority) should resign to save democracy and to prove the saffron party's nationalism and honesty.

Infrastructure in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh was very poor, and farmers were facing myriad problems, he said.

