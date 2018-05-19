Home Nation

Teacher arrested for trying to rape girl student in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

A 48-year-old teacher was arrested from his house at Khellani village after the girl's parents filed a complaint, alleging that the accused tried to rape her

By PTI

BHADERWAH: A government teacher has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 13-year-old girl in a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the police said today.

The 48-year-old teacher, S K Manhas, was arrested from his house at Khellani village last evening after the girl's parents filed a complaint, alleging that the accused tried to rape her, said Muneer Khan, the Station House Officer of the Bhaderwah police station.

The complaint alleged that the teacher called the girl to the classroom during the morning assembly on the pretext of searching her bag for lipstick. He then bolted the door and tried to rape her, Khan said.

The accused fled the government middle school after the girl reported the incident to its management and her parents.

Meanwhile, angry residents today gathered outside the school and protested the incident, seeking strict punishment for the erring teacher.

Tehsildar, Bhalla, Ajay Kumar Saraf and Zonal Education Officer, Bhalla, Wahida Kousar visited the school and placated the protesters, assuring strict action against the accused and immediate deployment of female staff there.

