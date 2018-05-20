Home Nation

Indian Navy ships to visit Vietnam

The current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Published: 20th May 2018 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Twitter | Spokesperson Navy)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three Indian naval ships will make a port call in Vietnam under the ongoing operational deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to SouthEast Asia and NorthWest Pacific region, officials said on Sunday.

INS Sahyadri, INS Shakti and INS Kamorta under the command of Eastern Fleet chief Rear Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi will be at Tien Sa Port, Danang, from May 21 to 25.

"On completion of the harbour phase, both the Indian Navy and Vietnam Peoples' Navy would be undertaking an exercise," said an official statement from the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry added that the current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region.

"India-Vietnam relations have been strengthened in recent years due to a vibrant economic relationship and growing convergence on security issues," the statement added.

The Indian Defence Minister is scheduled to visit Vietnam in June and the Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People's Army and the Commander-in Chief of Vietnam People's Navy are scheduled to visit India later this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian naval ships Indian Navy India Vietnam relation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BJP had decided to give ticket to member of Wanga family: CM Devendra Fadnavis

3,000 poor couples in Maharashtra get 'royal wedding'

Meghan Markle promises more time for Indian charity

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex