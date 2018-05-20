Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

At least four terrorists were killed so far in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district, which started on Friday night.

In this file photo, Security personnel move towards the spot where militants were hiding during an encounter in Kupwara district. (File | PTI)

By ANI

KUPWARA: At least four terrorists were killed so far in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district, which started on Friday night.

The encounter broke out in Haphruda forests in Handwara area in north Kashmir.

The terrorists are yet to be identified. Further details are awaited.

This incident comes a day after two civilians lost their lives in a ceasefire violation from across the border on May 18.

One Border Security Force soldier Sitaram Upadhyay was also killed when Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the RS Pura.

