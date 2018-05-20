Home Nation

Restrictions remain in force in Srinagar

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc were in force in five police station areas of the city, a police official said.

SRINAGAR: Restrictions continued in the interior parts of Srinagar for the second day today as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

He said restrictions were imposed in the old city police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharajgunj.

The curbs were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of "Hafta-e-Shahdat" or the martyrs' week programme of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

It was for the second consecutive day that parts of the city were under restrictions.

Yesterday, authorities imposed restrictions in seven police station areas here in view of strike called by separatists demanding resolution of Kashmir issue.

Srinagar Nowhatta Khanyar Rainawari Safakadal Maharajgunj Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

