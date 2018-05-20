Home Nation

Tripura government announces women reservation in government jobs

Published: 20th May 2018

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By ANI

AGARTALA: The Bhartiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura has announced new recruitment policy that will ensure reservations for female candidates in government jobs.

"We have canceled the existing recruitment policy and for better transparency and fairness in government recruitment, the Cabinet has accepted new recruitment policy. This essentially is for being fair and transparent. There should not be any partisan and the deserving candidates should get the job and be part of the administration. It was there in our vision document and so this government for fairness in recruitment has accepted new policy," Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath declared during a press conference at the secretariat.

He added that his government has annulled the earlier employment rules framed by the previous Left Front government.

Nath, accompanied by Agriculture and Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said, "The earlier government while recruiting employees has done partiality and ignored quality candidates. From now on, a written examination would be done for recruiting employees for the group 'C' and group 'D' posts."

Another important decision taken by the Cabinet was to reserve ten percent of the post in the police for women.

Nath said, "There shall be ten percent reservation for women in the police force at all levels under Home department. Till date in this state, there was no reservation for women in the recruitment of police but the present government has taken this decision to reserve ten percent for women in all posts of the police force."

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the home portfolio.

The minister said that to recruit government employees for the group "C" and group "D" posts a separate institution would be constituted and the existing Tripura Public Service Commission would be further strengthened for selecting best candidates for the required government posts.

The BJP government on Saturday also decided to enhance the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers with effect from January 2016.

