Accused surrenders before SIT in connection with Aurangabad riots

By UNI

AURANGABAD: One person surrendered before Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday in connection with recent riots in the city.

With the surrender, total number of persons arrested in the riot cases so far has gone up to 56 from different parts of the city.

The alleged accused was identified as Umesh Khuniwale, police said.

The SIT, which was constituted to probe riot cases, had collected some evidence against him during the investigation.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till today.

Two persons had lost their lives and public properties worth Rs several crore were damaged in the riots.