Aditya Insan key aid of  Dera Sacha Sauda declared as proclaimed offender

CHANDIGARH: A Panchkula Court today declared Aditya Insan chief spokesman of the Dera Sacha Sauda as proclaimed offender who is alleged to be a key culprit behind the mob violence in Panchkula on August 25 last year. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Panchkula Rohit Vats today declared Aditya as proclaimed offender.

Panchkula Police Commissioner Arshinder Singh Chawla said,"a few months back we had initiated proclaimed offender proceedings against Aditya and today the court declared him PO. He is the main accused in the arson case in Panchkula. Soon we will be also initiating PO proceedings against a dozen other accused in the Panchkaula violence cases who are on the run."

High placed sources said that the police has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Aditya who is on the run. First the police last year announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh then doubled it to Rs 2 lakh.

"We suspect that he has isolated himself from the others who are on the run, we have been continuously raiding the places where we suspect he could be hiding but unable to find him. Also we have questioned his wife who is in the dera only, she has also reportedly no information about him," said a police official.

Aditya an ophthalmologist was named a key accused by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction of twenty years in prison for raping two disciples. In September last year a lookout notice was issued against him who was the chief spokesman of the Dera then.

In September last year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Panchkula Police had arrested Prakash Insan alias Vicky the brother-in-law of Aditya Insan.

Aditya and others are wanted by Haryana police in a case registered against him on charges of waging war against state and criminal conspiracy. A black SUV was recovered by the police which was allegedly used by Aditya a few days back from the dera headquarters’ in Sirsa.