Bengal a top performer in vaccination of children, says NFHS

By UNI

KOLKATA: Vaccination is essential, especially for children, be it polio vaccine, DPT, hepatitis B, pneumonia or anything else.

Prevention is always better than cure.

The good news is that Bengal is among the top three states with respect to vaccinating children.

This was confirmed by the latest report of the National Family Health Survey (conducted during fiscal year 2015-16).

About 85 per cent of the children of the state have been given all the essential vaccinations.

Another fact gleaned from the report is that vaccination has had greater coverage in the rural region about 95 per cent.

A record of sorts has also been created in the state: under Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), in the district of North 24 Parganas, 40,000 children were vaccinated over a period of four days, with 10,000 per day.