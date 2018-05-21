Home Nation

Bihar BJP MLC's sons booked in molestation case

The two accused are sons of Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who is a member of the state legislative council, its former chairman and an ex-minister in the Nitish Kumar government.

Published: 21st May 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Representational Image. | File Photo

By PTI

PATNA: A case has been registered against two sons of a senior Bihar BJP leader on complaint of a flight attendant who has accused them of molestation, a police official said today.

The two accused are sons of Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who is a member of the state legislative council, its former chairman and an ex-minister in the Nitish Kumar government. The MLC denied the allegations against his sons.

"An FIR has been lodged at the mahila thana (woman police station) against Sushant Ranjan and Prashant Ranjan on May 19 on the complaint of a woman, who works as a flight attendant for a private air carrier," Patna Central Additional Superintendent of Police D Amarkesh told PTI.

"She has alleged that the two had beaten her up and tried to outrage her modesty at the government bungalow allotted to their father," the police officer said.

Police is investigating CCTV footage obtained from the bungalow and staff there is being questioned, the ASP said. No arrest has been made so far in this case, he added.

Denying the allegations levelled by the complainant, the MLC said, "I have brought up both of my sons with good values. The girl has been known to them for quite some time and she had visited my house on May 16 out of her own accord. There she picked up a fight with them and spitefully lodged a police complaint."

"Nevertheless, I would request the police to conduct a thorough and impartial probe. I am confident that my sons will come out scot-free and truth will prevail," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
molestation Awadhesh Narayan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress found new way of portraying defeat as victory in Karnataka elections: Amit Shah

Uttarakhand Board Results 2018 on May 26

Unlike PM Modi, Rajiv Gandhi very tall leader: Congress leader AK Antony

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title