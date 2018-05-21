Home Nation

CCTV cameras installed in men's toilet to check cheating at Aligarh college; students furious over invasion of privacy

The principal of the Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh claimed that the move does not invade privacy and that there is no need for students to protest.

Published: 21st May 2018

By ANI

ALIGARH: Students of Dharam Samaj Degree College in Aligarh are upset with the college authorities' decision of installing Closed-Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras in the men's toilet.

While the students have called the move as the invasion of their privacy, the college administration, on the other hand, maintain that the cameras have been placed to keep a check on the incidents of using washrooms for cheating in the examinations.

The principal of the college Dr Hem Prakash told ANI, "CCTVs have been installed to reduce cheating. Students used to hide chits in their clothes."

He also claimed that this does not invade privacy and that "there is no need to protest."

