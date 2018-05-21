Home Nation

Complain against BJP MP after he tears and throws money at hawker

According to ACP Akhilesh Singh, non-cognisable offence has been registered against Somaiya under sections 427 and 506 of IPC.

Published: 21st May 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A non-cognisable offence was registered against BJP MP from Mumbai Korot Somaiya after he had a scuffle with a hawker. The police have also charged the hawker with a fine for carrying out business in an unauthorised way.

Somaiya was on his 'meet the people' drive in the Sambhaji Ground area of the eastern Mumbai suburb of Mulund, the area he represents in the parliament on Sunday when the locals complained to him about incomplete works related to the ground and also about filth around the ground spread by hawkers.

Somaiya immediately took it upon himself to reprimand the hawkers by himself. According to complainant Sachin Kharat, the MP used filthy language and tried to topple his vegetable stall. When one of the customers gave him money the MP snatched away the money, tore the currency notes and threw it on his face.

According to local NCP leader Abhijit Chavan, the local BJP leaders tried to pressurise Kharat not to lodge the complaint in first place, but it was only after all local party leaders supported Kharat the police were forced to take the complaint. Even after that Initially police were reluctant to mention anything regarding money in the complainant's statement, he added.

This is the second such incident with Somaiya. A case regarding an attempt to intimidate a police officer had been registered against him earlier. 

