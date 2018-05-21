Home Nation

Congress found new way of portraying defeat as victory in Karnataka elections: Amit Shah

Shah asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.

Published: 21st May 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.(Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav_

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls was against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah today said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory.

Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.

"Only Congress and JD(S) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not (celebrating)," he told reporters.

The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against the Congress. There was no confusion about it, he said.

"If we had not staked claim to form government, it would have been against the mandate of Karnataka people," he asserted Congress has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory, Shah said, taking a swipe at the rival party, and added that he hopes this new definition of victory continues till 2019 as it will benefit the BJP.

"Congress is now starting to have faith in constitutional bodies like Supreme Court, Election Commission and they even like EVMs," Shah said and voiced hope that it continues even when the Congress loses and is unable to form the government, taunting the party which has been critical of the the poll panel and the apex court's functioning in recent times.

He also claimed that the Congress lawyer lied in the Supreme Court that BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa had sought seven days time from the Governor to prove majority in the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly polls Karnataka Assembly results Karnataka Assembly elections Congress BJP Karnataka floor test Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Uttarakhand Board Results 2018 on May 26

Unlike PM Modi, Rajiv Gandhi very tall leader: Congress leader AK Antony

Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with HD Kumaraswamy

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title