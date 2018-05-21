Home Nation

Five feared drowned in two separate incidents in Thane

Five people were feared drowned in two separate incidents in the district, an official said today.

By PTI

THANE: Five people were feared drowned in two separate incidents in the district, an official said today.

Two persons -- a seven-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man -- were feared to have been swept away in a creek located on the city's Ghodbunder Road yesterday, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Sanotsh Kadam said.

In another incident, three people, who had gone for a swim yesterday in the Bhatsa river at Ozarli village, were feared drowned as they did not come out of the water, he said.

The three people, all residents of the Wagle Estate area in the city, were in their early 30s, he said.

A search was underway for all the five people in the two water bodies, the official added.

