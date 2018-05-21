Home Nation

Indian parents spend maximum time in helping kids with homework: World Economic Forum report

The recently released report also says that around 62 per cent Indian parents help their kids with their homework, which is significantly higher than many other countries.

Published: 21st May 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parents in India spend around 12 hours every week, the maximum amount of time among all surveyed countries, helping their kids with homework, a report by the World Economic Forum says.

The recently released report also says that around 62 per cent Indian parents help their kids with their homework, which is significantly higher than many other countries.

Parents in developing countries spend more time assisting their kids as compared to more advanced countries, says the report based on a survey by Varkey Foundation, which interviewed around 27,500 parents in 29 countries.

“One-quarter of parents worldwide spend seven or more hours a week helping their children with their studies, a figure that rises to 39 per cent in Colombia, 50 per cent in Vietnam and 62 per cent  in India.

But in more advanced economies the amount of support falls dramatically. Only 11 per cent of parents in the United Kingdom, 10 per cent in France and Japan, and 5 per cent in Finland help their children after school.

Indian parents spend an average of 12 hours a week helping with homework, the report highlights,  while Vietnamese parents give up 10.2 hours. Turkish mums and dads, who devote 8.7 hours to after-school learning, came third.

In comparison, parents in the US spend just 6.2 hours every week assisting their children in completing their homework while this number, at 3.6, is even lesser for the UK.

The report has once again brought to the forefront the concerns on school children being overburdened with homework.

In a report last year, Save the Children, an international NGO that promotes children’s rights had noted that “Indian children are subjected to educational overkill with an ever-increasing burden of homework.”

“Back in 1977, Education Ministry’s Review Committee had concluded that our children are turned ‘prisoners in the four walls of house’ by ‘unlimited homework’ but their report was sidelined,” it said. “Indian kids are overburdened by a five-hour workday like school schedule followed by homework load of a three-hour workday. In the same time, British kids get no homework and American kids get minimal homework giving them freedom to explore and broaden perspectives.”

Ruby Roy, a teacher with a well-known school in Delhi pointed out that it is mostly “well-educated” parents who spend time with their kids’ homework in order to ensure that “they score well in examinations and are better prepared for competitive examinations.”

Average number of hours spent by parents helping their kids with homework

India  12

Vietnam  10.2

Russia  7.2

China  7.2

US  6.2

UK  3.6

Japan  2.6

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
homework World Economic Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
HANDCUFF, ARREST

Home Ministry official, three others arrested for 'bribe-for-visa' case; orders inquiry

INSV Tarini arrives in Goa after historic circumnavigation; Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes all-woman crew

Enforcement Directorate raids seven Delhi locations in Gujarat pharma PMLA case

Tax raids end in Madhya Pradesh, Bengaluru; Rs 100 crore tax evasion, 12 bogus companies detected

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title