Home Nation

Patna gets a ‘Civilisation Gate’ evoking the glory of the ancient capital of Pataliputra

Designed as a ceremonial gateway to the city of Patna, the Civilisation Gate is about six metres taller than the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A 43-meter-high sandstone arch built on the banks of the Ganga in the Bihar capital and christened ‘Civilisation Gate’ was officially let open for the public on Monday, evoking the glory of the ancient capital of Pataliputra (today’s Patna).

Topped with a four-sided lion capital of the Mauryan emperor Ashoka, the northern and southern faces of the arch bear inscriptions attributed to Megasthenes, the ancient Greek envoy to Pataliputra; Ashoka, whose reign stretched from Afghanistan to Bangladesh; Lord Buddha, who attained nirvana in Bodh Gaya; and Lord Mahavira, who was born in Bihar’s Vaishali.

“This Sabhyata Dwar (Civilisation Gate) will keep telling the world the greatness of the land that is Bihar. It will remind visitors of the ancient glory of Pataliputra and Bihar’s contributions to world civilisation,” said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after inaugurating the arch. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Designed as a ceremonial gateway to the city of Patna, the Civilisation Gate is about six metres taller than the Gateway of India in Mumbai and three metres taller than Patna’s very own iconic Gol Ghar that stands nearby.

The arch, built at a cost of Rs 5 crore on a one-acre campus, was originally envisioned by late ex-Vice Army Chief Lt Gen (retd) SK Sinha. CM Nitish Kumar liked the idea and gave approval to the project a few years ago. The state government’s building and construction department erected the structure as per the plan drawn up by a Delhi-based consultancy firm.

Megasthenes has praised Pataliputra highly in his book in the following words: “I have seen the great cities of the east. I have seen the Persian palaces of Susa and Ecbatana, but this is the greatest city in the world.”

The Civilisation Gate is a part of a larger project including the state-of-the-art auditoriums Bapu Sabhagar and Gyan Bhawan, and a large statue of Emperor Ashoka nearby, all adjacent to the historic Gandhi Maidan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Civilisation Gate Patna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Complain against BJP MP after he tears and throws money at hawker

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins three-day tour of Bihar tomorrow; RJD, Congress target CM Nitish Kumar

Aditya Insan key aid of  Dera Sacha Sauda declared as proclaimed offender

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light