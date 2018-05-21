Home Nation

President Kovind refuses to accept doctorate degree conferred to him by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

Kovind awarded eight gold medals at the convocation and congratulated the students for choosing to pursue education in the agricultural sector.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

 

CHANDIGARH: President Ram Nath Kovind today refused to accept an honorary doctorate of Science
(D.Sc) degree that was to be conferred on him by the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at its ninth annual convocation in Nauni near Solan.

An officer on condition if anonymity said, "The President refused to receive the honorary degree. The president said he respected the sentiments but he can't accept  the doctorate.’’

Kovind said that the goal of education should not be limited to only getting a job. The students can start their own enterprises by using their skills and learning. He also urged the students to take advantage of various schemes and initiatives of the union and state governments to set up their businesses in the agricultural sector.

"There is immense potential in the field of fruit and vegetable processing. With their knowledge and enterprise, graduates from the university could help consumers in the country and abroad get better food products and help farmers get better value for their produce," he said.

He said that increasing the income of farmers and development of rural India is the country's top priority. He said that research in horticulture and forestry held a special significance for farmers in mountainous states such as Himachal Pradesh.

Kovind awarded eight gold medals at the convocation and congratulated the students for choosing to pursue education in the agricultural sector. He said that he considered each student and teacher of this
university to be a technically equipped friend and partner of the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, as well as those in other parts of the country.

Himachal Governor and University Chancellor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were present on the occasion.

Devvrat  said that in order to promote zero-budget natural farming in the state, the university is implementing its farming model on its campus. He said zero-budget natural farming would not only help
in environmental conservation but also produce healthy food. Kovind is currently in the hill state on a five-day holiday.

