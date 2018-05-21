Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins three-day tour of Bihar tomorrow; RJD, Congress target CM Nitish Kumar

Opposition RJD and Congress on Monday raised the heat on CM Nitish Kumar, accusing him of allowing the communalisation of the state’s society and politics.

Published: 21st May 2018 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat set to begin a three-day tour of Bihar, the Opposition RJD and Congress on Monday raised the heat on CM Nitish Kumar, accusing him of allowing the communalisation of the state’s society and politics.

Bhagwat is scheduled to reach Patna on a three-day tour of the state on Tuesday. He would leave for the southern town of Nawada, where he would address an educational training session of RSS workers, said sources in the organisation. The training session is a 20-day programme, but Bhagwat is scheduled to return to Patna on Friday and leave for Kanpur, they added.

Nawada, the parliamentary constituency of firebrand BJP leader and Union minister of state (independent charge) for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), had witnessed communal clashes in March. Several incidents of communal clashes had also occurred in seven other districts of Bihar in the same month, causing embarrassment to CM Nitish Kumar.

“It is shocking how Nitish Kumar allows Bihar to continually slip deeper into the grip of communalism. Despite all his secular credentials, he is keeping quiet even as the state is under seize of the communal politics practised by Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi,” said RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary.

Senior Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said: “Considering the communal tension and clashes that occurred in the state two months ago, the CM should be vigilant about Mohan Bhagwat’s frequent visits to Bihar. We demand a ban on his entry into the state”.

But the ruling JD(U) and BJP leaders rubbished the allegations and the call for a ban. “We do not have to take lessons on secularism from Congress and RJD. These parties are bankrupt of ideas and see everything through political lenses,” said JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

After the clashes in Nawada, Opposition leader Tejashwi of RJD had accused the RSS chief of “imparting training” on RSS workers on how to incite communal tension and cause riots.

Bhagwat was in Bihar for 10 days starting February 5. He had also spent two days in the state in January. According to local RSS leaders, he helddiscussions with farmers and functionaries of agriculture-related organisations in Muzaffarpur during the February tour. His discussions focused on raising agricultural productivity, the need for cow protection and boosting the use of organic fertiliser.

The RSS chief had sparked controversy by saying on February 11 that while it takes the Army six to seven months to get ready for a war, RSS has the capacity to be ready for war within just three days. 

