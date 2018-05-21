Home Nation

Tax raids end in Madhya Pradesh, Bengaluru; Rs 100 crore tax evasion, 12 bogus companies detected

The searches which started at the locations pertaining to the Bhopal-based Asnani Group and its business associates have led to the disclosure of around Rs 100 crores undisclosed income.

Published: 21st May 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate raids seven Delhi locations in Gujarat pharma PMLA case

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Five day long searches at 30 premises related to a Madhya Pradesh-based real estate major and business associates in Bhopal, Indore and Bengaluru have come to an end.

The searches which started at the locations pertaining to the Bhopal-based Asnani Group and its business associates have led to the disclosure of around Rs 100 crores undisclosed income. The figure could even be higher as the detailed analysis of documents seized from the raided locations is far from complete, a senior official in the investigation wing of the Income Tax department’s MP and Chhattisgarh headquarters told The New Indian Express on Monday.

Searches which started on May 16 and were completed on Sunday have resulted in the seizure of cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crores, besides leading the IT department sleuths to at least 12 lockers at banks in Bhopal and Indore, which will be opened now by the sleuths.

“We’ve seized voluminous documents, whose analysis could make some stunning disclosures in the days to come,” the official claimed.

The associated searches at the two premises of Indore-based high profile financier Sharad Darak, who deals in hundi-chitthis has led the IT department to documents pertaining to around 12 bogus/shell companies in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

These bogus/shell companies have been used by wealthy entities from across the country, including the Asnani Group and its business associates to park black money and later convert it into genuine earnings from business.

“Asnani Group and its business associates alone could have evaded tax worth around Rs 25 crores by financially dealing with the bosus/shell companies being managed by Darak. Now we’re going to focus on Darak’s own dealings with other wealthy individuals/business entities through the bogus/shell companies, which might well help the department in unearthing undisclosed assets worth anther Rs 100 crores,” the IT department higher-up claimed.

In addition to the tax evasion and bogus/shell companies, the department is also zeroing on into those documents which are likely to lead to hundreds of benami properties in Bhopal in which investments have been made by rich and influential people of MP through the Asnani Group. “The process of analyzing these documents will take time, but the actual results would be startling,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tax raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Priyadarshini Mattoo case: Delhi High Court grants parole to convict Santosh Kumar Singh for LLM exam

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Home Ministry official, three others arrested for 'bribe-for-visa' case; orders inquiry

Indian parents spend maximum time in helping kids with homework: World Economic Forum report

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title