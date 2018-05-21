Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 20 sugar mills sold electricity worth Rs 20 crore to governmen in 2016-17

Sugar mills generate electricity by burning sugarcane waste and after using the requisite amount, sell the surplus to the government.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Twenty sugar mills, including six from Muzaffarnagar district, sold surplus electricity worth Rs 214 crore to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in 2016-17, officials said today.

Six sugar mills from Khatauli, Titawi, Budhana, Mansurpur, Tikola and Khaikheri areas in Muzaffarnagar accounted for electricity worth Rs 78 crore, District Cane Officer (DCO) O P Yadav said.

Sugar mills generate electricity by burning sugarcane waste and after using the requisite amount, sell the surplus to the government.

Uttar Pradesh is India's largest sugarcane producer, followed by Maharashtra.

