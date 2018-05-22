Home Nation

40-year-old Dalit ragpicker beaten to death in Gujarat, five held

According to police, the incident happened between 6 and 9.30 am on Sunday when Mukesh Vaniya, his wife Jayaben and an acquaintance Savita were picking rags around Radadiya Factory at Shapar.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old Dalit ragpicker was allegedly beaten to death by five people in a factory compound at Shapar village in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Sunday morning, over the issue of collecting scraps in the area.

According to police, the incident happened between 6 and 9.30 am on Sunday when Mukesh Vaniya, his wife Jayaben and an acquaintance Savita were picking rags around Radadiya Factory at Shapar.

A verbal altercation ensued between the trio and the five accused, including the factory owner, over scraps lying outside the factory, which escalated into a physical attack.

Vaniya and his companions were roughed up by the accused after which the women were thrown outside the compound wall while Vaniya was held captive.

“The exact reason of the altercation has not become clear so far. But the complainant has alleged that it was something related to picking scraps around the factory. The two women returned after some time and spotted Mukesh lying on the ground.

They took him to Rajkot Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said Sub-Inspector R G Sindhu. Based on a complaint filed by Jayaben, all five accused — Jaysukh Radadiya, owner of the factory, and his four friends, Chirag Patel, Divyesh Patel, Jaysukh Radadiya and Tejas Zala, were arrested, police said.

“We stand with the family of the victim,” Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said and announced a compensation of RS 8.25 lakh for the kin of the victim.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and the SC/ ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act, the minister added. A video of the incident — purportedly showing two people taking turns to beat Vaniya with a stick while another person holds him by a rope tied to his waist — was circulated widely on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh Express catches fire near Gwalior, all passengers safe

Amit Shah dismisses opposition alliance as challenge, claims BJP will retain power with bigger majority

CBI charge-sheets Rotomac promoters in Rs 456.63-crore loan default case

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures