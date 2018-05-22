Home Nation

A 21-member Sikh Censor Board set to clear movies related to Sikh religion 

Permission of this board will be mandatory for the script for every filmmaker before making a film related to Sikh religion.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs today constituted a 21-member Sikh Censor Board to clear movies relating to Sikh religion.

This board will include representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Sant Samaj, Sikh sects and other sikh institutions, sikh historians and intellectuals, religious personalities and filmmakers.

Permission of this board will be mandatory for the script for every filmmaker before making a film related to Sikh religion. The Akal  Takht would give final approval to the movie on the recommendation of this panel.

Dr Roop Singh Chief Secretary of SGPC said, "the Akal Takht has constituted  the sikh censor board, as the CBFC does not adhere to values and ethics of sikh community not they take any sikh representative as their member." When asked is it legally tenable, he said, "we will not allow any movie to be released which has anything to do with Sikhs till it is cleared by our board."

"I welcome the formation of this board, it would ensure that standard norms are worked which could possibly be applied for such matters." Legally it (Akal Takht) cannot intervene in the movies as there is CBFC, but it will have a positive effect as it would work out parameters which it expects from films producers and which film makers should adhere too. Now what is happening that the SGPC is in a conflict with film makers on film to film basis and thus it’s yard stick varies,’’ says Kuldeep Singh a political analyst.

The latest controversy erupted last month over the film Nanak Shah Fakir as it portrays the life of Guru Nanak Dev founder of sikh religion. In last few years the  other movies which have run in trouble with the akal takht and SGPC include an animated historical film on the sacrifices of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh `Chaar Sahibzaade’ produced in 2014.

Then another movie `The Messenger of God’ produced in 2015 by controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh chief of Dera Sacha Sauda (now he is jail on charges of rape). In 2008 Akshay Kumar starrer 'Singh is King', the same year another film 'Son of Sardar' in which Ajay Devgan played the main lead and not to forget 'Jo Bole So Nihal' which came in 2005 and in the lead role was Sunny Deol his another movie 'Singh Saab the Great’ ran in trouble in 2013 with SGPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sikh Censor Board Akal Takht

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold