Home Nation

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport, passengers safe

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 PM as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An Air India plane from Goa with 143 passengers onboard made an emergency landing here after a hydraulic failure, a spokesperson fro the airline said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 PM as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing.

"It landed safely with 143 passengers onboard," the spokesperson said.

The primary runway, which remained closed due to the emergency landing, resumed operations at 9.40 PM, the airport sources said.

During this period, the secondary runway was used for aircraft movement.

The Mumbai Airport is the second busiest in the country, handling over 980 aircraft a day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

All-women Indian Navy crew returns to Goa after historic global circumnavigation

EVM, Voting

EVM, paper trail should be matched at more polling stations: Ex-CECs to Election Commission

Gujarat cops oppose social activist Teesta Setalvad's pre-arrest bail plea in alleged fund embezzlement case

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light