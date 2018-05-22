Home Nation

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik should reveal names of those involved in Bofors scam: Advocate

Malik, who was appointed as Bihar governor by the BJP-led NDA government last year, had on May 18 praised Rajiv Gandhi at a function in Patna.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers fire a 155mm FH 77B Bofors gun during Exercise Sarvatra Prahar at the School of Artillery in Devlali, in the Nasik district of western Maharashtra state, some 190 kms north-east of Mumbai on January 11, 2016. | AFP File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik's recent comments that Rajiv Gandhi was a "good and honest" person and some other Congress leaders were allegedly involved in the Bofors deal case today prompted a lawyer and BJP leader to ask him to reveal the names of those leaders.

Malik, who was appointed as Bihar governor by the BJP-led NDA government last year, had on May 18 praised Rajiv Gandhi at a function in Patna.

In an apparent reference to the Bofors scandal, he had said Gandhi was a "good and honest" person, but was surrounded by some wrong people and had got into trouble trying to save them.

Malik had not named anyone.

Reacting to the comments that had triggered a fresh controversy, BJP leader and advocate Ajay Agrawal said if Malik knew anything about the scam, he should give out all information.

"After all, this was the biggest scam related to the security of the country. So if he knows, he should not hide and immediately reveal it to the people of the country."

"CBI has already moved before the trial court to re-investigate the entire case and if the Governor reveals the names which he claims that he knows, CBI will find it easy to corroborate with the evidence available with it," Agrawal, who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli against then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said in a statement.

The CBI had, in February, moved a district court here seeking re-investigation of the scam.

However, the matter has not been able to make progress as the original case records are in the custody of the Supreme Court.

The trial court decided to take up the matter after the summer vacation after noting the submission of Agrawal that he would file an application in the apex court for transfer of the original case records to Tis Hazari court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Bihar Governor Rajiv Gandhi Bofors Scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh Express catches fire near Gwalior, all passengers safe

Amit Shah dismisses opposition alliance as challenge, claims BJP will retain power with bigger majority

CBI charge-sheets Rotomac promoters in Rs 456.63-crore loan default case

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures