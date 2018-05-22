Home Nation

Can't help it if Rahul Gandhi sees RSS hand everywhere: Amit Shah

Rahul criticised government's proposal of allocating cadres and services to candidates selected under civil service examinations only after completion of foundation course.

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking exception at Rahul Gandhi's accusation at RSS of rigging selection process to cherrypick bureaucrats, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said if Rahul Gandhi sees RSS's hand in everything, then he cannot help it.

In a tweet posted earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had criticised government's proposal of allocating cadres and services to candidates selected under civil service examinations only after completion of foundation course, which otherwise is done before the course.

"Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what's rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM's plan to appoint officers of RSS's choice into the Central Services by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings," Gandhi posted with hashtag #ByeByeUPSC.

"I fail to understand where does RSS come into the picture here. The exam will be conducted the way it is. There will not be any arbitrary control in whoever will pass the exam. The question is how to link training with performance, that too is just a proposal and is yet to be decided upon," Shah told the media.

He reproved the media also for asking the question "mindlessly" and added "if he (Rahul Gandhi) sees RSS in everything then I cannot do anything about it".

The Department of Personnel and Training has written letters to all cadre-controlling ministries seeking their comments on the Prime Minister's Office proposal asking if probationers should be allocated the services and cadre after reviewing their performance in the three-month foundation course besides the score obtained in the Civil Services Examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi RSS Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold