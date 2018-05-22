Can't help it if Rahul Gandhi sees RSS hand everywhere: Amit Shah

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking exception at Rahul Gandhi's accusation at RSS of rigging selection process to cherrypick bureaucrats, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said if Rahul Gandhi sees RSS's hand in everything, then he cannot help it.

In a tweet posted earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had criticised government's proposal of allocating cadres and services to candidates selected under civil service examinations only after completion of foundation course, which otherwise is done before the course.

Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what’s rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM’s plan to appoint officers of RSS’s choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings. #ByeByeUPSC pic.twitter.com/VSElwErKqe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2018

"I fail to understand where does RSS come into the picture here. The exam will be conducted the way it is. There will not be any arbitrary control in whoever will pass the exam. The question is how to link training with performance, that too is just a proposal and is yet to be decided upon," Shah told the media.

He reproved the media also for asking the question "mindlessly" and added "if he (Rahul Gandhi) sees RSS in everything then I cannot do anything about it".

The Department of Personnel and Training has written letters to all cadre-controlling ministries seeking their comments on the Prime Minister's Office proposal asking if probationers should be allocated the services and cadre after reviewing their performance in the three-month foundation course besides the score obtained in the Civil Services Examination.