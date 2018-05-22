Home Nation

Children death in UP's BRD Medical College: HC rejects bail plea of college clerk

The petitioner had contended that he had been languishing in jail for seven months and that he had no role in the incident.

UP Police team Police inside the BRD Hospital for the investigation in Gorakhpur where at least 30 children died. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court today rejected the bail plea of Sudhir Kumar Pandey, a clerk at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, where over 30 children had died due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply in August last year.

Justice Yashwant Varma rejected Pandey's bail application.

An FIR was registered on August 23, 2017 against nine persons in connection with the incident at the BRD Medical College.

