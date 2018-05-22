Google doodle celebrates Raja Ram Mohan Roy's 246th birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Search engine giant Google today paid tribute to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy with a doodle on his 246th birthday.

Known as the "Maker of Modern India", Roy was known for his contribution towards the abolition of the practice of sati.

He founded the Brahma Samaj in 1828, with an aim to reform and modernise the Indian society.

He sought to integrate the best of the Indian traditions and Western culture.

He was also instrumental in the establishment of a number of schools to popularise a modern system of education in India.

The doodle has been created by Beena Mistry, a Toronto-based designer and illustrator.