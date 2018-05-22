Restrictions lifted in downtown Srinagar after three days

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Curfew-like restrictions on Tuesday were lifted after three days in the downtown and parts of civil lines and old city in Srinagar, where separatists had called for "Eidgah Chalo" and general strike on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on Monday.

All gates of historic Jamia Masjid are open and large number of security forces and state police personnel deployed there to prevent any assembly of people in the worship place have been withdrawn.

Police said restrictions under Section 144 CrPC were imposed in the areas falling under five stations of M R Gunj, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, Rainwari and Nowhatta in the downtown.

Besides, restrictions have also been imposed in some areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station Karalkhud in the old city and Maisuma in the civil lines as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order problem.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik had called for a general strike in the valley and ''Eidgah Chalo'' yesterday to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone who fell to the bullets of unidentified gunmen on May 21 in 1990 and 2002 respectively.

Mirwaiz Farooq is father of Mirwaiz Omar, while Lone is father of Bilal Gani Lone, senior separatist leader and Sajjad Gani Lone minister in the coalition government from BJP quota.

All road blocks and restrictions have been lifted in the downtown, where shops and business establishments are open and traffic is plying on all routes.

The entire Nallahmar road which wore a deserted for three days witnessed a massive activities today.

However, large number of paramilitary forces and state police personnel remained deployed to maintain law and order in areas under police station Kralhud in the old town and Maisuma.

Security forces also remained deployed in strength in the Regal Chowk, Residency road, Moulana Azad road, the route for VIPs to reach civil secretariat, seat of the government, including the office of Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats.

Restrictions were imposed in downtown besides some areas in civil lines and old city in Srinagar as a precautionary measure in view of the " Lal Chowk Chalo" called by separatists on Saturday on Prime Minister Narendera Modi visit to Kashmir valley.

Restrictions continued on Sunday also to foil rally by Awami Action Committee (ACC) from Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal on the eve of death anniversary of Mirwaiz Farooq.