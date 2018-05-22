Home Nation

Restrictions lifted in downtown Srinagar after three days

All road blocks and restrictions have been lifted in the downtown, where shops and business establishments are open and traffic is plying on all routes.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Curfew-like restrictions on Tuesday were lifted after three days in the downtown and parts of civil lines and old city in Srinagar, where separatists had called for "Eidgah Chalo" and general strike on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on Monday.

All gates of historic Jamia Masjid are open and large number of security forces and state police personnel deployed there to prevent any assembly of people in the worship place have been withdrawn.

Police said restrictions under Section 144 CrPC were imposed in the areas falling under five stations of M R Gunj, Khanyar, Safa Kadal, Rainwari and Nowhatta in the downtown.

Besides, restrictions have also been imposed in some areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station Karalkhud in the old city and Maisuma in the civil lines as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order problem.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik had called for a general strike in the valley and ''Eidgah Chalo'' yesterday to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone who fell to the bullets of unidentified gunmen on May 21 in 1990 and 2002 respectively.

Mirwaiz Farooq is father of Mirwaiz Omar, while Lone is father of Bilal Gani Lone, senior separatist leader and Sajjad Gani Lone minister in the coalition government from BJP quota.

All road blocks and restrictions have been lifted in the downtown, where shops and business establishments are open and traffic is plying on all routes.

The entire Nallahmar road which wore a deserted for three days witnessed a massive activities today.

However, large number of paramilitary forces and state police personnel remained deployed to maintain law and order in areas under police station Kralhud in the old town and Maisuma.

Security forces also remained deployed in strength in the Regal Chowk, Residency road, Moulana Azad road, the route for VIPs to reach civil secretariat, seat of the government, including the office of Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats.

Restrictions were imposed in downtown besides some areas in civil lines and old city in Srinagar as a precautionary measure in view of the " Lal Chowk Chalo" called by separatists on Saturday on Prime Minister Narendera Modi visit to Kashmir valley.

Restrictions continued on Sunday also to foil rally by Awami Action Committee (ACC) from Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal on the eve of death anniversary of Mirwaiz Farooq.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srinagar Srinagar restrictions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Archbishop letter row: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defends PM Narendra Modi

Jamia Millia Islamia University's website hacked; hacker writes 'Happy Birthday Pooja'

Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat now on country's civil aviation map

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures